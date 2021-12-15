Counting every drop: December's Klamath Basin water tracker (December)

The Herald and News is publishing monthly hydrologic updates for the Klamath Basin. Around the 15th of each month, we’ll compile on-the-ground data to inform stakeholders about how the current water year is shaping up.
Drought Monitor
The Dec. 9 U.S. Drought Monitor map continues to place the entire Klamath Basin in some form of drought. The outlook remains unchanged since this time last month, with the red and maroon of extreme and exceptional drought maintaining a tight grip on the basin’s headwaters. Thirty-one percent of the Klamath remains in D4 (exceptional) drought while 50.56% remains in D3 (extreme). However, the slight relief to some areas on the middle and lower Klamath River brought by abundant precipitation in October and early November has held steady.
Precipitation
As of December 14, the Klamath Basin has received 8.6 inches of precipitation since October 1. Down significantly from last month’s update, that’s 86% of the median amount of precipitation accumulated by this time in the water year over the period of record. November was almost completely dry save for a few strong storms at the beginning of the month. However, precipitation accumulation is above what it was at this time during both the 2021 and 2020 water years.
According to data from the National Weather Service, the Klamath Falls Ag weather station received 0.64 inches of rain during the month of November, or about 42% of the average precipitation it recorded during that month over its period of record. This November was the station’s 12th-driest on record, even though October 2021 was its fifth wettest.
December 10 brought a major shift in weather patterns to the entire West Coast, pummeling the region with a series of cold, potent storms that dumped feet of snow onto the Cascades (and even a few inches on valley floors). Models are hinting at wet weather to continue for potentially several weeks.
However, with much of November and early December dry, it hasn’t been enough to make a serious dent in the Klamath Basin’s multi-year drought.
“The drought indicators are still pretty bad for the most part,” said Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill, who heads up a committee that makes recommendations to the National Drought Monitor on how they should color Oregon’s map. He said the ominous maroon blob of exceptional drought in the Klamath Basin may begin to wane over the coming weeks, but these storms won’t eliminate the drought altogether.
Temperature
Temperatures since the middle of November have been extremely warm, clocking in at 4˚F above their 1991-2020 average throughout most of the Klamath Basin. This has resulted in above-average evaporation, hampering the recovery of reservoir levels and drawing more moisture from soils and plants.
Thanks to climate change, the average temperature normals themselves, just released this year, are already as much as 0.75˚F warmer than the previous period from 1981 to 2010.
Snowpack
Natural Resources Conservation Service SNOTEL sites in the Klamath Basin reported below average snow-water equivalent on December 14, about 2 inches or 58% of the median typically accumulated by this time of year over the period of record. The region’s snow season is off to a sluggish start, with late November and early December snowpack levels hovering below the period-of-record minimum before the current onslaught of winter storms.
O’Neill said “well-below-average” snowpack is part of the reason why he’s hesitant to alleviate the Klamath’s drought designation.
“I don’t know if this region is ready for that,” he said.
Soil Moisture
Soils in the Klamath Basin are 21.8% saturated, which is down from last month and well below normal for this time of year based on a period of record that began in 2004. Sufficient fall rains are crucial to ensure soils remain wet enough to allow snowmelt to enter streams and aquifers come spring and summer. Winter snowmelt or rain-on-snow events could help moisten the soil profile, but they would also reduce a snowpack that has already begun to accumulate later than normal.
O’Neill said that, at this point, the best-case scenario is for an above-average snowpack to accumulate over the rest of the winter to counteract the soil moisture deficit, ideally leaving enough water to runoff into streams and reservoirs. Though we’re off to a late start, he said it’s still early enough in the water year not to rule that out.
“Nothing’s written in stone,” he said.
Streamflows and Lake Levels
Tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake continue to flow at rates well below normal. The streamflow gauge on the Williamson River below Chiloquin measured 531 cubic feet per second on December 14, below the 5th percentile for this time of year. The Wood River near Klamath Agency is discharging at 336 cfs, also within the lowest percentile range.
Upper Klamath Lake’s elevation has hovered above 4,139 feet since the beginning of November and is very slowly increasing. This summer, lake never went below 4,138.5 feet in elevation, the minimum level required by the Endangered Species Act to support C’waam and Koptu. But the lake’s hydrograph is still flatter than normal — it typically reaches 4,140 feet in elevation by this time in the water year.
Models shared by Klamath Irrigation District suggest that, while the lake’s current rate of fill puts it on a slightly more improved track than Water Year 2021, there’s still only a 50% chance of meeting ESA requirements for C’waam and Koptu spawning habitat in April and May while still releasing a downstream flushing flow to mitigate salmon disease on the Klamath River.
Per the Bureau of Reclamation, Upper Klamath Lake is currently 39% full (78% of average), Gerber Reservoir is 2% full (10% of average) and Clear Lake is 13% full (59% of average).
At approximately 795 cfs, the Link River is flowing in its normal range, while releases from Keno Dam are slightly below normal at 789 cfs. Reclamation is currently “paying back” approximately 9,300 acre-feet borrowed from the PacifiCorp reservoirs on the Klamath River for Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge this summer, which has temporarily reduced winter water deliveries for Klamath Project irrigators and wildlife refuges.
The Scott River is flowing below normal after a long dry spell. Its most recent read at the Fort Jones gauge was 107 cfs. The Shasta River at Yreka was flowing below normal at 160 cfs on December 14, well below normal for this time of year. The Shasta’s flow currently meets the emergency instream requirements for migrating salmon, which were set by the California Water Resources Control Board this summer, but the Scott’s does not.
After suspending irrigation curtailments on the Scott in late October and November, the Water Board re-issued them on December 1 to meet the emergency requirement. However, given recent precipitation, the flow appears to be increasing.
The mouth of the Klamath River measured 14,100 cfs on December 14. Thanks to abundant precipitation from recent atmospheric river events, it’s flowing in its normal range and increasing after a sharp dip at the beginning of this month.