Community members are invited to join more than 1,800 Klamath County School District students and staff Monday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 28 in the third annual Countdown to Crunch celebrating National Farm to School Month.
Students will be crunching greens grown by Katie Swanson, owner of Sweet Union Farm in Klamath Falls. Oregon-grown greens are available to residents from a local grocery store, Saturday’s downtown Farmers Market or online at www.kfom.org.
Students and community members can join the Countdown to Crunch through online crunching parties. Blue Zones Project, KCSD, KFOM and OSU Extension are hosting a community crunch on Zoom. Click on the link to register for the Zoom Crunch: www.healthyklamath.org/crunchatonce. The Zoom Crunch will be broadcast on Facebook Live. Community members and organizations also are encouraged to host their own Facebook Live or Zoom crunching parties.
Merrill, Malin, Henley, Shasta, Stearns and Bonanza elementaries and Lost River and Bonanza junior/senior high schools are participating in the Countdown to Crunch this year.