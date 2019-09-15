The Klamath Falls city council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m.
The council will vote to authorize the city manager to establish a Public Employees Retirement System side account for close to $2.6 million. The PERS employer incentive fund will match nearly $640,000. According to the agenda, the city is projected to save approximately $5.5 million over the next 18 years by taking advantage of the incentive fund.
The council will vote on whether or not to purchase a new auto crane truck for $73,700.50 which the maintenance division has requested and whether or not to purchase a hydro-excavator for $343,137.93 which the water division has requested.
The council will vote on whether or not to enter into a five-year contract with LiquiVision Technology. The company will inspect, clean and maintain 22 city-owned potable water storage tanks. The funds will come from the Water Division’s Materials and Services Budget.
The council will vote to approve a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Oregon Department of Forestry to maintain the forest land in Moore Park and prevent fires.
The council will vote on a final reading of an ordinance that will limit the days in which fireworks are allowed, and a final reading on an ordinance that will change the hours that city parks are open.
Also on the council’s agenda, certificates of service will be presented to Jadea Bachetti for 15 years in Utility Billing/Support Services and Will Robertson for 10 years in Technology Services/Support Services.
Mayor Carol Westfall will make two proclamations. She will declare the week of September 30th “week of the college student” in honor of the college students starting classes.
Westfall will also declare that September 2019 will be “National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month.”
The council will vote to appoint Kaitlin Hakanson to the parks advisory committee.