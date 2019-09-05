At Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, the council denied the police department additional funding for police cars, and also agreed to go into an intergovernmental agreement to provide funding for the airport, among other smaller matters.
The most contentious issue of the evening was a request from the police department for additional funding for new police cars. The council previously approved the purchase of four new police vehicles, but the department asked for $15,075 in additional funding.
Klamath Falls Police Department Captain Rob Dentinger explained to the council that the company the department is purchasing the vehicles from, Northside Ford, is unable to honor their original bid price of $140,621.04, which the council had approved in January.
The issue seems to stem from new hybrid engines in the brand-new 2020 Police Ford Interceptor SUVs, according to Dentinger.
Dentinger told the council that the department is in need of the new police cars, and could not wait to accept new bids. Plus, the hybrid engines could potentially save the department money in the long run, Dentinger said.
Councilmen Matt Dodson voted no, and Todd Andres abstained. Andres expressed his distaste for the fact that Northside Ford did not honor the agreement they originally entered into.
“Do we have the ability to not allow this company to ever bid with us again? Because I don’t trust another bid that comes from them,” Andres said.
City Attorney Michael Swanson expressed his belief that Northside “botched” the original bid.
Despite yes votes from councilors Kendall Bell, Phil Studenberg and Dan Tofell, the motion ultimately failed.
Airline funding
The council voted unanimously to enter into an inter-governmental agreement with Klamath County to provide a revenue guarantee for an airline, should one choose to begin service at the Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport.
The city will provide up to $250,000, and the county will provide the same amount. The airport has also secured an additional $500,000 via a Rural Oregon Aviation Relief grant from the Oregon Department of Aviation.
The money would sweeten the deal for a potential airline to start up service in Klamath Falls. SkyWest Airlines has expressed interest in operating as United Express and providing a flight to San Francisco.
“We don’t have a commitment yet, for service,” said Linda Tepper, business manager at the airport. “We are hoping for an update this month. But we are trying to make sure that we have all the parts and pieces settled in place,” Tepper said.
The council unanimously voted to introduce two ordinances, both will be voted on again at the next council meeting.
The first was an ordinance limiting the days on which people can light fireworks. The ordinance specifies that fireworks will only be allowed July 1 through 6 and on New Year’s Eve.
The second ordinance would change the hours that city parks are open. Currently the parks close half an hour after sunset, but the ordinance would both extend the time the parks are open and set a concrete time for closing.