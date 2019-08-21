Monday’s regular city council meeting went quickly by without a hitch. There was not a single dissenting vote as all motions passed unanimously.
A certificate of service was presented to Byron Collman for 25 years of service in the public works/water division.
Elaine Deutschman, secretary of Friends of the Klamath County Library, spoke during the public comment portion to request the city sponsor a Klamath County Library program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which sends free books to children.
Mayor Carol Westfall wrote a letter of support for the program.
The council voted to allow staff to write a letter of approval for the Klamath Housing Authority to move 59 affordable housing units from section 9 to section 8 in the department of Housing and Urban Development code.
According to the agenda, this conversion allows for Public Housing Authorities to access private investment for capital improvements.
The council voted to recommend that Brevada Brewhouse be allowed a liquor license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The business is located near the OregonTech campus, and the license would allow the consumption of alcohol on the property, as well as the sale of malt beverages, wine and cider to go, in sealed containers.
The council voted to purchase and up-fit three new police vehicles. The city budgeted $187,550 for the three vehicles, but accepted a bid from Gresham Ford for the purchase and LEHR for the up-fitting, totaling $120,943 for the three vehicles.
The council voted to authorize staff to purchase a mini-excavator from Papé for $52,943.26 for the parks department. The department will use $45,000 originally budgeted for a new bucket truck. The parks department received a used bucket truck from the maintenance department, and therefore did not need to buy a new one.
The rest of the funding will come from sales of unneeded equipment.
A request was on the agenda from the event organizers of the Ninja Warrior After Party Event that would allow people to consume alcohol within the Central Square parking lot during the event.
The organizers withdrew their request prior to the meeting, so the item was skipped.