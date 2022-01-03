The emergency closure for the Cougar Peak Fire, approximately 15 miles northwest of Lakeview, has been extended through August 31.
The extension of the closure order, originally scheduled to expire Dec. 31, aligns with the closure order for the Bootleg Fire. Work is expected to continue in both areas through the spring and summer.
The closure affects National Forest lands damaged by the Cougar Peak on both the Lakeview and Paisley ranger districts of the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The closure area is generally from Cougar Peak and the recreation sites west of Cottonwood Reservoir extending northeast towards Cox Pass and Moss Pass trailheads and Moss Meadow Campground to the forest boundary. A map of the closure area is included in the closure order posted at www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema.
Several recreation sites remain closed within the area. The closure order will remain in effect until conditions allow or until August 31, whichever occurs first. There will be public notifications when the closure order is lifted.
Violations of the closure order are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment of not more than 6 months or both.
The Cougar Peak Fire was discovered Sept. 7 and burned approximately 91,810 acres before being fully contained Oct. 21.