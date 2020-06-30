Weed/COS — In a year that has already seen many changes, College of the Siskiyous (COS) announces the retirement of Theresa Richmond, Vice President of Human Resources, according to a news release. Richmond will retire July 6, 2020, nearly five years after joining the Siskiyous family July 25, 2015.
“Theresa is a fount of knowledge about Human Resources,” remarked Dr. Stephen Schoonmaker, Superintendent/President at COS. “She combines straight-forward communication with a healthy sense of humor; very helpful when dealing with the complex legal and interpersonal issues that confront human resources work on a daily basis. Her leadership will be missed.”
Richmond has over 30 years of human resource experience with extensive understanding of employment law, employee and labor relations, recruiting, diversity, performance management, and organizational development. She has managed human resources in private, not-for-profit, government, and higher education settings as well as managing facilities and operations.
While at Siskiyous, her experience and knowledge contributed to providing ongoing training opportunities for all constituents of the College in the areas of equal employment opportunities, diversity, discrimination, supervision, labor law, recruitment and staff recognition in support of faculty, staff and students. Richmond’s extensive knowledge in hiring practices was apparent in the changes made to the Human Resources department upon her arrival.
She streamlined the process, updating the technology needed to make the hiring of new employees more efficient. Richmond also represented the College by serving as a board member of the Northern California Community College Self-Insurance Authority, the Community College Insurance Group (the state-wide Association of Community Colleges), the Protected Insurance Program for Schools and Community Colleges JPA, and North 14 HR group.
Prior to her arrival, Richmond was the Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Dean for Administration of School of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. In this role she was responsible for human resources, academic personnel, facilities, and the dean’s immediate office. She served as the primary liaison to central campus Human Resources (HR) and shared services HR, Information Technology, Emergency Services, and Risk Management.
She also held the position of Deputy Director at University of California Berkeley, Campus Shared Services (CSS), where she oversaw a staff of 80, plus seven supervisors and was accountable for the Centers of Expertise, which included recruitment, benefits, Visa and Immigration, as well as transactional units (HRIS, Payroll and Records Management) and a variety of other human resource services for an estimated 30,000 employees.
Other past work experience included serving as the Chief Operations Officer at Napa County Health & Human Services where she directed all aspects of human resources management for the $63 million county welfare system with more than 400 staff members including over 150 licensed or certificated clinical contractors; and Human Resources Manager for the Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa California where she directed all HR functions for 1,200 employees including 750 clinical staff.
“Theresa will be greatly missed at Siskiyous,” stated Darlene Melby, Vice President of Administrative Services. “She has a brilliant mind, a deep understanding of human resources, the ability to mentor, support and educate on subject matters close to her heart in a fun but meaningful manner. During her time at Siskiyous, she has brought the true essence of southern charm to the College and could always be heard talking about how important supporting our students and employees are to her.”