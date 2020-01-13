Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Correction

A Sunday news brief about the opening of the Republican Central Committee's downtown office at 239 Main St., should have reported that the office will open, and there will be a grand opening celebration at noon Saturday, Jan. 25.

