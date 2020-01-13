Correction
A Sunday news brief about the opening of the Republican Central Committee's downtown office at 239 Main St., should have reported that the office will open, and there will be a grand opening celebration at noon Saturday, Jan. 25.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Correction
A Sunday news brief about the opening of the Republican Central Committee's downtown office at 239 Main St., should have reported that the office will open, and there will be a grand opening celebration at noon Saturday, Jan. 25.