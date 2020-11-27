A story in the Nov. 27 Outdoor page B1 titled “Cautiously Savoring Crater Lake,” had an incorrect cutline that should have read, “Mount Thielsen rises over the waters of Crater Lake.”
Correction
Tim Trainor
