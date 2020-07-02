Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

In a front page centerpiece article entitled “Gambler 500 returns to Klamath County” in the Wednesday, July 1 edition of the Herald and News, the centerpiece photo was incorrectly credited. Kevin Carder of Kevin Carder Photography took the photo. The Herald and News regrets the error.

Tags