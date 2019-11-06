Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Conger Heights

A Tuesday article about a boulder and plaque dedication in the Conger Heights area of the Link River, should have reported the event is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

