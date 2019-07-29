A Sunday article, “Group buys property near Crater Lake,” should have reported the name of the park purchased by the Crater Lake Natural History Association as Denton Park.
Correction
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
Holly Owens
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Update Monday: Canyonville fire now at 11,000 acres
- Who will pay to eliminate pests?
- Local Boy Scout Troop uses skills to help comrade
- Group buys property near Crater Lake
- Bonanza woman honored for emergency work
- Stranded 73-year-old, his dogs rescued after 4 days in remote Lake County
- Chavez, Jasen
- Law Enforcement Tuesday
- Body of 2-year-old Medford boy found in Montana
- Mark Chesnutt to open Ragland's 30th season
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Did the public grilling of Robert Mueller change your mind on the outcome?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.