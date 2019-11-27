Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Sunday, Nov. 24 Herald and News article, “KCSD surveys community for strategic planning,” should have reported that Klamath County School District strategic planning meetings Jan. 9 and 10 with community stakeholders will be open to the public.

