A Sunday, Nov. 24 Herald and News article, “KCSD surveys community for strategic planning,” should have reported that Klamath County School District strategic planning meetings Jan. 9 and 10 with community stakeholders will be open to the public.
Correction
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tags
Holly Dillemuth
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Video
Jim and Brannon from ATRIO Health Plans stopped by Herald and News to talk to us about their Medicare program and how it can help you!
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- Woman charged in Fairview Park murder appears in court
- Highway 140 improvements inch closer to construction
- 'Bomb cyclone' will make regional travel dangerous Tuesday
- UPDATE: Woman charged with murder in Fairview Park shooting
- Klamath Sheriff's deputy earns top honors
- Police arrested shooter in Friday morning drive-by
- Tuesday afternoon weather conditions
- Campbell, John Edwin
- Klamath County man, former Malheur occupier Medenbach running for Congress
- Kathy Puffenbarger to retire from Klamath Walk-In Care, center to close
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.