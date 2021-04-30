Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The April 30 A1 story “Candidates vie for Klamath County School District seats” included the incorrect zone for Jon Hobbs. Hobbs is a candidate for Zone 3.

Tags