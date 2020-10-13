A Sunday article, "Klamath Falls City Council candidates vie for Ward 1 seat," should have reported that Donna Walker previously served as the president of the Klamath County Republican Women.
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Don't have an account?
Become a member today for $10.00/month and get your news any way you want it!Subscribe
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- 54 strawberry harvest workers test positive; in quarantine in Klamath County
- Man dies in car crash outside Malin
- Gilchrist mill sold; 150 jobs could return in November
- Downtown U.S. Bank branch closes permanently
- UPDATE: Outbreak totals 59 among harvest workers
- Modoc Ancestral Run to travel through Klamath Falls for first time
- Kla-Mo-Ya Casino closes temporarily after confirmed COVID case
- Candidates for Klamath Falls mayor talk upcoming election
- Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history
- Law Enforcement Thursday
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support or oppose the Jordan Cove pipeline?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.