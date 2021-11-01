Correction: Phone number for lefse Nov 1, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The incorrect phone number was included in a story about raising funds for scholarships by purchasing lefse. The correct phone number is 541-883-7810. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Phone Number Funds Economics Raising Scholarship Correction Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Class action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two Fire Pear Street residents think there's a ghost in the basement Redkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmers Looking Back: This week in Klamath Basin history Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Cardinals Updated 7 hrs ago Check out some of the top performances from Green Bay's 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28 in Week 8 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated Oct 27, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated Oct 27, 2021 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington Updated 9 min ago Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over Washington 1:29Updated 9 min ago 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 2:27 Tim and Dee McCarley return home Jul 13, 2021 Tim and Dee McCarley return home 2:27 Jul 13, 2021 1:23 Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class Updated 23 hrs ago Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball with deep draft class 1:23Updated 23 hrs ago MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRogue Pack likely lives on as pups caught on video near Fort KlamathClass action lawsuit alleges PacifiCorp responsible for Two Four Two FirePear Street residents think there's a ghost in the basementClear connections between Klamath marijuana grows and Mexican cartelsRedkey Pool plans major upgrades to attract new swimmersConquer COVID names winner of $2,500 gift certificateLetter: Klamath Falls needs 24/7 veterinary careLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyBoth Klamath Union cross country teams win Skyline meetOregon reports 23 deaths; 1,557 new COVID-19 cases Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Do you think Klamath Falls should change the name of Kit Carson Park? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives