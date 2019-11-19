A Sunday article, “Bonanza, Merrill up in arms, but are clinics in danger?” reported that the medical clinics’ X-ray machines were “... sometimes used on cows.” Michael Sheets, a registered nurse practitioner with the clinics, denies having told the Herald and News reporter this information. In a Monday statement to the H&N, Sheets said, “The X-ray machines have never been used on animals.”
Also in this article, the H&N stated that the clinics had no computer systems. The clinics do have computer systems for staff use. In Sheet’s Monday’s statement, he clarified, “Each clinic has several computers. True, I do not use electronic charts as it is not cost effective. I do not use computers in direct patient encounters as my patients and I find them impersonal and distracting to the patient-provider relationship.”