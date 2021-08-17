An editing error appeared briefly in the online edition of the Aug. 17 story "Potential new Eternal Hills owner named in court documents." The possible next owner, Travis Sandusky, is not related to former owner Robert Gordon.
August 18 correction
Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now!
Tim Trainor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending
Video
MaxRead Businesses
Trending now
Articles
- New fires grow in Lake, Klamath counties
- Klamath Falls man allegedly led police on two separate vehicle chases
- Commissioner says 'business should be conducted in English'
- Emergency water delivery aims to help birds, fish at Tule Lake
- Klamath County prepares as COVID-19 overwhelms Oregon hospitals
- Two arrested in Klamath Falls, accused of stealing vehicles
- Potential new Eternal Hills owner named in court documents
- Klamath County Fair roars back after 'long, tough year'
- Bike skills area opens at Moore Park
- Police identify man suspected of threatening former city official with a rock
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local Survey
Do you support an equity and inclusion task force in Klamath Falls city government?
You voted:
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.