Winter is often a challenging time for blood donation centers and blood drives, as bad weather and illness keep some people from donating. And with concern circulating about the coronavirus, instances of blood donation nationally have fallen a bit further in recent weeks. The American Red Cross has implemented precautionary measures due to the spread of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the coronavirus — but noted in a recent press release that “people should not hesitate to give or receive blood” if they are in good health.
Red Cross Marketing Manager Jennifer Shaw reported that a stop sign is now prominently displayed at local blood drives to make people aware of the restrictions the Red Cross recently implemented related to the coronavirus. The Red Cross’s press release explained that while there is no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transmissions for any respiratory virus worldwide, including the new coronavirus, the agency “has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution.”
Individuals are asked to postpone their blood donation for 28 days following either:
n Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea
n Diagnosis of COVID-19 or contact with a person who has the virus, or is suspected to have it
In addition to general blood donation shortages, the Red Cross in late January reported a shortage of type O blood. That shortage applies locally as well. Shaw conceded, “Blood type O is certainly a struggle for us,” adding that there is “an urgent need for blood and platelets, especially type O.”
The Red Cross website explains, “The need for O negative blood is the highest because it is used most often during emergencies. The need for O+ is high because it is the most frequently occurring blood type (37% of the population).”
While blood drives in Klamath Falls typically fill up before the day of the drive rolls around, Shaw said, there are fewer opportunities to donate locally since the Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Klamath Falls closed in the fall of 2018. The Red Cross Bloodmobile, which was purchased largely thanks to funds donated by Sky Lakes Medical Center, still comes to the area at least once a month, but is now stationed in Bend instead of Klamath Falls.
Blood drives are held in Klamath Falls the second and fourth Mondays of each month, Shaw said. The drive held yesterday at the Cerulean Hotel was already fully booked in the days leading up to the event; each community drive has 43 slots.
Shaw said there have been no signs that the coronavirus has affected blood donations in Klamath or Lake counties. “Donations are steady,” she noted.
More drives have been coordinated in Klamath and Lake counties this month as March is Red Cross Month. Upcoming blood drives will be held in Lakeview March 11 and 12 at the Elks Lodge from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 24 at the fire station in Chiloquin from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 25 at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and March 26 at LDS Church Klamath Stake.