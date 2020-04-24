For the Lake Health District system, the impact of restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 has been “significant,” according to CEO Charlie Tveit.
In a place where there have been no confirmed cases of the virus, and therefore no hospitalizations of patients due to the virus, Tveit said business has been reduced by 50 to 60%. He said he expects the financial hit to reach close to a million dollars from the approximately six weeks the hospital has followed state guidance of eliminating elective procedures.
Still, Tveit said they’ve worked hard not to lay off any of the health district’s 325 employees and keep the health care providers employed, even while those at the medical centers see far fewer patients.
“It’s too hard to find people as it is to move to a small town,” Tveit said of why they’ve worked so hard to keep those they have with the district.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday that hospitals can resume providing elective procedures beginning May 1. While that will provide relief to hospital systems like that in Lake County, Tveit said he expects there will be people who will hesitate to visit health care facilities as people’s concerns over the virus will linger.
“It will take time to build the confidence from the public that we can keep them safe,” he said.
The health district will continue to keep precautions in place once May 1 rolls around and people can come back to clinics for more routine care, such as continuing to have employees wear masks and screening patients for symptoms of the flu or COVID-19.
Even as the country talks of resuming life somewhat as it was before COVID-19, Tveit called it “inevitable” that Lake County will see confirmed COVID cases. As of Thursday, Lake County is one of the five remaining Oregon counties without any confirmed cases of the virus.
Still, Tveit expects “many” cases and said the health district has been working to ensure the patients don’t all come at once and overwhelm resources.
Although it’s not here yet, the Lake District Hospital is prepared for when the COVID-19 patients arrive — with 23 additional beds, on top of the 24 regular hospital beds normally available, at the old hospital building occupied before the hospital was remodeled in 2010.
Tveit said it might not be as soon as this summer that Lake County sees an influx of COVID-19 patients and that it could even be around fall when the case load arrives.
Although the impact to Lake County’s hospital has been huge, Tveit said that everyone is feeling the pinch, from here to Portland.
Fifty-eight people have been tested at the Lake District Hospital as of Thursday afternoon with 69 people tested in Lake County overall.
In terms of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, Tveit said he believes they have enough, even in the case the virus is confirmed in the county. The health district has also received donations from the community ranging from what Tveit called “masks being made like crazy” to restaurants donating meals to healthcare workers. He called the community support “heartwarming.”