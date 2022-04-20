An evening police raid on an alleged illegal marijuana farm in southern Oregon netted more than 1,700 plants and four very expensive luxury cars.
Police seized four luxury motor vehicles that were “stashed on the property” in Azalea, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (a regional police task force focused on the illegal drug trade).
Oregon detectives said they discovered and seized a Bentley, Maserati, BMX X6 and Range Rover. All the high-end vehicles were late model versions. They are valued at more than $400,000, according to police.
Police said the vehicles had phony vehicle identification numbers (VIN). Investigators said the VIN forgeries were of high quality and the cars were found to be stolen in Florida.
“The type of vehicles, the sophistication and quality of the switched VIN’s, and the fact they were all stolen from clear across the country all indicate a level of sophistication that is well above the average criminal activity,” the Douglas police task force.
Cops also found 23.5 pounds of processed marijuana at the illegal grow. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said there was only one person at the pot farm. He was cited and released. “He was the only person there, and he was just a low-level worker,” the DCSO official said.
Southern Oregon and northern California have seen a number of unlicensed and illegal marijuana grows even with cannabis legal in those two states.
Some counties have declared states of emergency over proliferation of illegal farms. Police contend a number of the larger grows are operated by drug cartels and international organized crime syndicates.
“The scale of these operations is unlike anything we have ever seen before and they are destructive to our communities. These operations are most often run and controlled by multinational criminal organizations with only profit in mind,” the police task force said in a statement.