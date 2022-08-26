Rainbow Fentanyl

The Tigard Police Department recently found rainbow fentanyl, a brightly and multi-color version of fentanyl that can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

 Tigard Police Department

Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon.

Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.

