Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon.
Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.
Police and federal prosecutors are warning about the debut of “rainbow fentanyl” in Oregon.
Fentanyl is a highly potent synthetic opioid linked to many of of the more than 107,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021 — a dubious, all-time record.
Rainbow fentanyl is a brightly and multi-color version of the drug — which can be 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Police in Oregon as well as the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon report rainbow fentanyl showing up in Portland.
They are concerned about the opioid showing up in other parts of the state. Cops and prosecutors said the drug can look like sidewalk chalk or candy and they worry about it being ingested by children. Police in other U.S. states and regions have also reported the rainbow drug’s appearance.
“We urge all Oregonians to be on the lookout for fentanyl in our community and respect the highly-toxic nature of this substance,” said Steve Mygrant, chief of the narcotics and criminal enterprises unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. “Fentanyl is commonly disguised in fake prescriptions pills. If you find or come in contact with pills not dispersed by a licensed pharmacist, assume they are fake and potentially lethal. Fake pills are indistinguishable from real pills.”
The synthetic drug is often produced in China and trafficked into the U.S. by drug cartels and criminal syndicates via Mexico.
“Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat we face today,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Jacob D. Galvan from the Seattle Field Division. “It doesn’t matter what color, shape or form it comes in; just two milligrams of fentanyl – the equivalent of 10 to 15 grains of salt — is enough to kill someone. DEA’s Portland Office is seizing record amounts of fentanyl and we will continue this important work because we know American lives are at stake.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.