Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office deputy and then fled on foot.

The Sheriff’s Office first issued an alert for Justin Edward Maughs, 26, on April 8. Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue told the Herald & News on Tuesday, April 12, that Maughs was still at large.

He is described as a white male, 5’10” and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The California man was last seen wearing a camouflage hat.

SCSO said Maughs was last seen near Evergreen Lane and Shasta Avenue in Yreka. The agency did not release additional details on the nature of the alleged assault against the law enforcement officer.

Police say Maughs could be armed and dangerous.

