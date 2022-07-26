A police child abuse investigation in Merrill discovered an alleged longstanding illegal marijuana grow with more than 2,500 cannabis plants that potentially used up 5 million gallons of water.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 13000 block of Falvey Road to look into a child abuse report.
Deputies said they discovered “an unlicensed, illegal, marijuana grow site,” according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the property did not have permits for the legal growing of marijuana — which was spread out in about six greenhouses.
More than 2,500 pot plants were destroyed, according to KCSO.
The property owner, 61-year-old Raul Garcia of Merrill, was cited for illegal marijuana manufacturing and possession and was released. Limited or no arrests are also a common refrain among illegal cannabis raids.
KCSO said the alleged illegal grow appears to have been operating since 2018 and could have illegally used as much as 5 million gallons of water. That comes as the region deals with severe drought conditions.
Southern Oregon and Northern California have seen proliferation of illegal weed farms and grow houses.
Marijuana is legal in California, Oregon and Washington but continued cannabis prohibitions in some other states and federally plus high taxes and fees on legal pot drives continued illicit demand. Legal marijuana prices can be 40% higher with taxes and fees than unlicensed and unauthorized cannabis.
Some of the illegal grows are tied to Mexican drug cartels and other criminal enterprises. Others are steeped in the region history of marijuana growing.
“We have been more aggressive this year in taking down grows and working to hold people accountable for the illegal use of water. At a time when many residents in our county are struggling to get water for basic needs it is reprehensible that people continue to steal this precious resource for an illegal enterprise,” said Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.
Police said the “reported child abuse remains under investigation.”
Merrill is a small town located near the Oregon-California border.