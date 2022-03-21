A man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly operating Oregon’s largest known “ghost gun” manufacturing workshop from the basement of a home in Salem.
Tyler Ray Harnden, 29 of Salem, has also been charged with allegedly distributing fentanyl and heroin as well as illegal firearms possession.
Federal agents and local police raided Harnden’s house in Salem on Feb. 16.
“During their search, investigators discovered a large ghost gun manufacturing operation containing dozens of homemade firearm components and firearms in various stages of completion,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The operation included drill presses and other firearms manufacturing equipment.
Police also seized ammunition and 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Investigators also allege Hamden was paying others to purchase firearms for him in exchange for fake oxycodone pills made with fentanyl.
Another search of a relative’s home resulted in police seizing four gun safes and 63 guns allegedly belonging to Harnden.
Harnden could face life in prison, according to prosecutors.
The U.S. Justice Department wants to change the legal definitions of a “firearm” to include so-called ghost guns. The push against ghost guns has also prompted some calls to restrict 3-D printing and other plans to make and assemble guns online. That has prompted debates over free speech and public safety.