Law enforcement in Southwest Oregon have for several years been monitoring activists who are fighting the Jordan Cove natural gas infrastructure project, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
The Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project is being proposed by the Canadian company Pembina. Plans include a 230-mile pipeline across four southwest Oregon counties that would connect a supply of fracked natural gas from Canada and the Rockies to an export terminal at the Port of Coos Bay. There, the gas would be liquefied and shipped to markets in Asia.
Grassroots organizations opposed to the pipeline have been active for years. The opponents include property rights advocates, climate change activists, local tribes and those concerned about risks the $10 billion project could pose to local communities in the event of natural or other disaster.
Sharing information
Law enforcement monitoring of these groups and the sharing of that information between federal, state and local agencies — as well individuals outside the government — first came to light Thursday in a story published in The Guardian.
OPB has independently confirmed the monitoring was conducted by the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and that the information was shared by South Western Oregon Joint Task Force (SWOJTF), a group formed by the sheriff’s office to share information between agencies.
One of the groups tracked by law enforcement was Southern Oregon Rising Tide (SORT), a direct action climate activist group.
Company funding
“It’s unfortunately not a total surprise,” said Josephine County SORT member Grace Warner. She aware of a precedent for monitoring of activist groups in the U.S. “We knew already that [the Coos County Sheriff’s Office was] was receiving funding from the pipeline company.”
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office acknowledged that to be the case. The contract between Jordan Cove and the CCSO to provide security for the project has been in place since 2016, and has been previously reported by The Coos Bay World.
“[Jordan Cove] LNG was contracting with us to provide the security mission, so as part of that we were preparing for everything,” said Captain Gabe Fabrizio, a public information officer for CCSO, in an interview Thursday.
Fabrizio downplayed the nature of the monitoring, characterizing it as “passive.”
Social media
“Monitoring is just looking for information on them, typically on the open-source internet. Social media is a great example of monitoring. Just trying to gather a heads-up as to their intent without going out an actively surveilling,” he said.
He said the sheriff’s office sends officers to local anti-Jordan Cove protests and rallies “only if there’s a safety concern,” and that this kind of work by the CCSO is not specific to Jordan Cove opponents.
“We’re not monitoring specific groups or people, unless they show potential for being an issue for the County and the citizens,” Fabrizio said. “It’s more of just trying to anticipate issues wherever it comes from.”
For example, CCSO Staff Sergeant Doug Strain says the office is currently keeping an eye out for problems that could arise around a far-right anti-gun control event recently announced.
Potential conflict
“Right now we have an event coming to the Coos Bay area — some folks that may be coming down from Portland with Patriot Prayer — and so we’re monitoring to see if there’s any rhetoric about that that might be concerning,” he said.
Strain says they have not identified any problems connected to that event.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office shares pertinent information it gathers through the South West Oregon Joint Task Force. The Office confirms that membership includes individuals in local municipal police departments, Oregon State Police, FBI, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.
“The layer that is especially disturbing about this is how much effort that they are putting into communicating with each other and monitoring at that point in this campaign,” said Warner, the Rising Tide activist. “The fact that they feel it’s necessary to get on our list serves and share our Facebook posts with each other, it’s really creepy and disturbing to us. And we also think it’s a waste of their time.”