A Lakeside man died Thursday on Highway 101 in Coos County after he crashed his pickup into the back of a disabled semi.
Frank Martinez, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Martinez was driving his pickup north on Highway 101 about 7:15 p.m. near milepost 227 when he drifted onto the shoulder and ran into the back of a truck with double trailers that was stopped on the side of the road.
Anthony Prom, 50, of Seattle, was the operator of the the semi and he was not injured, according to Oregon State Police.
OSP was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Department, Hauser Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, ODOT, and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains.