Firefighters continue to make significant progress on the Ponina Fire, which continues to burn about 5 miles north of Beatty.
As of Tuesday morning, the fire held steady at 1,641 acres, but containment grew to 40 percent.
Seven structures were destroyed, which were mostly outbuildings. Area residents who were evacuated Sunday can return to their homes, but should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.
The cause of the fire, which was first reported about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, remains under investigation.
The Ponina was estimated to be 1,400 acres in size on Monday, and the larger number on Tuesday was due to more accurate mapping, not fire growth. Firefighters on Monday were able to hold their lines and there was no additional growth. Mop-up activities are now underway.
The fire does continue to burn in timber and brush, with creeping and smoldering fire behavior. There are some interior heavy fuels burning as well as formerly green islands, according to fire officials.
There are two handcrews, eight engines, one dozer, one water tender, and one helicopter working on the fire.
There was minimal rain over the fire area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Weather conditions are expected to be cooler Tuesday with a chance of showers before noon.
Smoke remains visible in the surrounding area, including for travelers on Highway 140. There will be increased fire traffic in the area, especially on Highway 150 and the Sycan Road. Travelers should use caution, reduce speed and prepare for delays.
The public is advised to avoid the fire area for public and firefighter safety.