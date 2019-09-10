The Lone Fire, five miles southeast of Clear Lake on the Modoc National Forest was at 87-percent containment as of Tuesday morning and remained at 5,737 acres, according to a Forest news release. Firefighters are continuing to patrol and extinguish hot spots to keep the fire within the current perimeter. There are still some smoldering fuels near the line, but this is becoming less of an issue as the vegetation is fully consumed or extinguished.
As progress is made, resources are released to their home unit or to assist with other active fires. Staffing on the fire has decreased to 57 from a high of 136.
There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Tuesday, but only a 5-percent chance of any wetting rain over the fire. Wind from these storms could challenge the fire line.
Full containment is expected Thursday, Sept. 12.