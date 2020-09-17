Two Four Two Fire
Crews have used the past few days to strengthen the fire lines against any weather event that could push out of its containment. A slight chance of light rain was forecast for the fire area overnight Thursday, which will help firefighters in their containment efforts.
Fire crews responded Wednesday to two small fires nearby, which were contained and are now under mop up. The Dam Fire is located near Chiloquin Ridge and is two acres. The Cattle Fire is located near Rainbow Park and is 20 acres. These are not spot fires from the Two Four Two fire. The cause of these fires is under investigation.
Crews will continue to work on strengthening containment lines around the Two Four Two. The west side of the fire, west of Highway 62 near the Agency Creek area, has the most heat. Eliminating hot spots will continue to be a goal until the fire is 100% contained.
As of press time Thursday, the Two Four Two was at 14,473 acres and 29 percent containment.