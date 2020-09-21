Crews continue to make progress on both the Two Four Two and the Brattain fires, which are burning in Klamath and Lake counties.
Brattain Fire
Many more positive developments were made Sunday, especially with mop-up activity. Crews experienced only moderate fire behavior most of the weekend, with just creeping and smoldering for several straight days, with smoke mostly coming from the interior and northwest corner of the fire.
Mop-up and patrolling lines continued in all divisions through Monday. Crews are moving into more active repair and rehab operations, and a special suppression repair group was on site on Sunday scouting and looking at road and contingency lines.
Priority activities today include mop-up on the dozer line behind Withers Ranch.
Evacuation notices have been reduced. The only ones that remain are: Level 2 (Set) – South of the Murphy Ranch on Clover Flat Road east to Valley Falls and Level 1 (Ready) – Highway 395 from Valley Falls east to Chandler State Park; Highway 31 from Summer Lake Store south to Red House Lane, all of Paisley to Valley Falls; Clover Flat Road from Hwy 31 (Beachler’s Corner) to Murphy Ranch.
As of press time, the fire was 50,447 acres and 52 percent contained.
Two Four Two Fire
Crews will continue mop up and gridding for smoke in the fire area. Firefighters have almost completed mopping up 100 feet around the entire fire perimeter. There is some remaining heat on the west side of Highway 62 that crews will focus on.
Snags remain an extreme hazard to firefighters and the public following any wildfire. Heather Berg, USFS Agency Administrator, stated in Sunday’s virtual community meeting that U.S Forest Service land will remain closed to the public in the fire area. U.S Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry will continue working in the fire area to rehabilitate fire line and evaluate post-fire restoration work.
As of press time Monday the fire was 14,473 acres with 77 percent containment.