Liliia from Ternopil in Ukraine carries her eight-month-old son Paul in her arms as she waits at the registration office for refugees inn Hamburg, Germany, Monday, March 14, 2022. Germany’s Interior Ministry said Monday that it has so far registered 146,998 refugees from Ukraine coming to the country, but the real number may differ if people didn’t register or moved on to another country. (Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP)
Consumer and financial watchdogs are warning of scams associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Oregon Society of CPAs is cautioning state residents about fraudulent charities collecting money in support of Ukraine after the February invasion by Russian forces.
The war has created an estimated 2.8 million refugees, according to the United Nations.
The statewide accounting group recommends residents research and do their due diligence on groups before donating money to Ukrainian support efforts.
The Oregon Department of Justice, GuideStar.org and U.S. Internal Revenue Service have online search engines with information on nonprofits and charities.
OSCPA also recommends against giving money over the phone, avoiding cash and debit card donations and being careful of fake emails and links.
Russia’s invasion, U.S. sanctions against Moscow and escalating tensions have drawn attention to Ukraine and the humanitarian and other needs of those impacted by the war.
The Oregon Attorney’s General and U.S. Department of Justice have also released the top consumer scams of 2021. Nationally, they include auto sales and repairs, telecommunications offers, imposter scams, credit and lending as well as health care and medical services.
Imposter scams have been on the rise in Oregon and other states and can involve so-called “grandparents scams” that attempt to convince seniors that a grandchild is in legal trouble and needs money.