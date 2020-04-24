Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County road work crews will conduct road paving and shoulder work on Old Fort Road from Loma Linda to the end of pavement from Monday, April 27 through May 1, and possibly longer, according to a news release.

Road construction will be conducted during daylight hours; lane closures with flaggers are expected while paving and shoulder work is underway. Delays are expected for up to 20 minutes. There may be adjustments to work schedules variant on weather or other factors beyond Klamath County’s control.

Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring public’s patience while this work is being conducted. For more information contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.

