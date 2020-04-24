Klamath County road work crews will conduct road paving and shoulder work on Old Fort Road from Loma Linda to the end of pavement from Monday, April 27 through May 1, and possibly longer, according to a news release.
Road construction will be conducted during daylight hours; lane closures with flaggers are expected while paving and shoulder work is underway. Delays are expected for up to 20 minutes. There may be adjustments to work schedules variant on weather or other factors beyond Klamath County’s control.
Klamath County Public Works and the Board of County Commissioners appreciate the motoring public’s patience while this work is being conducted. For more information contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.