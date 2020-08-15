Beginning on Monday, Aug. 17, lane closures will be implemented around the Oregon Tech campus and on Main Street for road construction, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
Lane closures will continue possibly throughout the week in the westbound lane of Main Street west of the Conger Street intersection beneath the Highway 97 overpass for underground construction conducted by Avista Utilies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Campus Drive northbound travel lanes will be closed from Daggett Ave. to Dan O’Brien Way from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day. Additionally, Dan O’Brien Way lane will be closed between Industrial Park Drive and the main Oregon Tech entrance.