The Conquer Covid in Klamath campaign has named its second winner in as many weeks.
Gillian Bradford won $6,000 in groceries from Grocery Outlet Bargain Market in Klamath Falls. Bradford was selected in a random drawing of all Klamath County residents that have entered at conquercovidinklamath.com.
Each week the prize changes and this week it is a top of the line Traeger Pellet Grill along with 12 bags of premium pellets from Diamond Home Improvement. The drawing for this weeks prize will take place on Monday morning.
There is a different prize each week along with the Grand Prize, which is the winners choice of a new Dodge Ram pickup or Dodge Durango SUV. There are numerous runner-up prizes as well.
To enter Klamath County residents can go to conquercovidinklamath.com. The site also lists all prizes, rules and vaccination sites.
