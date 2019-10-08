Confidence with computers can set your child up for success at school. The downtown Klamath County Library will teach computer basics for kids at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, according to a news release.
The library session will cover the basics of hardware – skills like mouse use and important functions on the keyboard – up to copying-and-pasting with the clipboard and other tasks they’ll find useful on the computers they’ll interact with at the library, at school, or at home. This workshop is aimed at children ages 8 to 12.
Space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information or to sign up, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Youth Services desk.