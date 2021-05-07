Youth Rising, a private nonprofit social services agency, is reopening its drop-in center in Klamath Falls.
Teens and young adults, ages 14 to 21, will once again have a place to go to find a community.
“We’re relieved state and municipal COVID restrictions have been relaxed so that we can open our doors again,” said Youth Rising CEO/Founder Tasha Locks. “Many of the youth we serve have had nowhere to go or felt isolated during the pandemic, worsening the crisis for some of the most vulnerable members of the community. We worked hard over the past 6 months to re-open with more services and in a much larger space.”
An open house is scheduled for Monday, May 12 from 3-6 p.m. at the center, 823 Walnut Avenue (formerly the Gospel Mission homeless shelter at Walnut Avenue and Ninth Street).
After the center’s grand reopening, drop-ins will find a gathering place where they can hang out with their friends and meet new ones, including trained peer support staff and volunteers.
With laptops and WiFi access, the Drop-in will give youth tools to pursue their education, do homework and search for jobs. An indoor recreation area will give young people a safe and healthy place to spend their time.
Even disenfranchised young people, including the homeless, will receive some of the life essentials and housing support services they need to survive.