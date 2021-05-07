Duncan Wyse, president of Oregon Business Council, and Carol Dahl, executive director of the Lemelson Foundation, will serve as keynote speakers for the Oregon Institute of Technology virtual commencement ceremony June 12.
Wyse has been president of the Oregon Business Council since 1995. OBC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose members are principally chief executives at some of Oregon’s largest enterprises. Wyse also serves as the executive director of the Oregon Business Council Charitable Institute.
Carol Dahl is the executive director of the Lemelson Foundation and leads the foundation’s work to use the power of invention to improve lives. The foundation inspires and enables the next generation of inventors and invention-based enterprises to promote economic growth and address critical challenges in the U.S., and to help solve social and economic problems for the poorest populations in low- and middle-income countries.
Graduating student speakers will be announced soon.
The virtual ceremony will combine all campus ceremonies and provide a broadcast for the College of Engineering, Technology and Management, and one for the College of Health, Arts and Sciences. Each will be presented Saturday, June 12 at 9:30 a.m. with the College of ETM, followed by the College of HAS at 11:30 a.m.