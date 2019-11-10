This first of its kind in Klamath Falls, “Honoring Her Our Hero,” will connect women veterans and veterans from underrepresented communities, such as veterans of color and LGBTQ veterans, with resources they might not find elsewhere, such as a female chaplain.
Hosted by the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Veteran Advisory Committee and Oregon Institute of Technology, the event will open its doors at Oregon Tech on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at noon, and will kick off at 12:30 and last until 4 p.m.
There will be booths with community resources and two guest speakers aimed at providing women veterans or veterans from underrepresented communities the tools they need, and might find elsewhere.