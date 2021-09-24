Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wiard Memorial Park District receives grant for internship
Special Districts Association of Oregon distributed $65,000 between 23 special districts this year as part of a statewide program to help college-level students learn about careers and opportunities in local government.
Wiard Memorial Park District of Klamath Falls was one of the special districts chosen to receive a grant. Under the program, SDAO will provide 50% of funds up to a maximum contribution of $3,000, with the remaining half coming from the special district.
Partnering with Oregon Institute of Technology, Wiard Memorial Park District created an internship position to make use of the grant. A student from OIT’s Geomatics Department was selected to inventory and create detailed maps of irrigation systems and other assets by park location for the park district.
This partnership allowed the Wiard Memorial Park District to complete this project while also providing an opportunity for an OIT student to develop and apply their skills in a professional context.