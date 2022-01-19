A collection of vintage paintings and etchings from the local area are on display through February in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.
“Klamath Inspirations” is the exhibition’s theme. Free guided tours of the gallery will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22. Museum staff will discuss the art works, their creators, and their subjects.
“We typically have a rotation of works by guest artists in our art gallery, but we thought it might be nice to feature some of our own pieces by artists who found inspiration here many years ago,” said Krissy Sonniksen, museum curator.
Among the works on display is a painting of the Topsy Grade road in the Klamath River Canyon, which was donated to the museum in 2021. It was painted in 1934 by H.L. Donelson, who was a member of the Frain family that lived in the area.
“Landscapes of the Basin have inspired many artists, which is made clear in this collection,” Sonniksen said.
The exhibition includes a number of portraits of local figures, including Herald and News Publisher Joe Caraher, Klamath tribal member Edison Chiloquin, and Modoc War veteran O.C. Applegate.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at (541) 882-1000.