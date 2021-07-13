Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
A tour featuring vintage garments will be offered in July at the Baldwin Hotel Museum.

Vintage garments will be the focus of a special tour offered this month at the Baldwin Hotel Museum. Dresses, hats and accessories dating from the late 1800’s to the mid-1900’s will be featured.

The tour will be offered on Sat. July 17 and 24. The tour will cover all four floors of the hotel.

Reservations are required for the hour-long tour. Cost is $5 per person.

“The clothing collection at the Baldwin is extensive, but most the time it’s sitting in storage,” said Kamela Harrington, a museum attendant who will lead the tours. “This is a rare chance for people to see what fashions were popular in Klamath Falls a century or more ago.”

To make a reservation, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.

