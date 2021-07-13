Vintage garments will be the focus of a special tour offered this month at the Baldwin Hotel Museum. Dresses, hats and accessories dating from the late 1800’s to the mid-1900’s will be featured.
The tour will be offered on Sat. July 17 and 24. The tour will cover all four floors of the hotel.
Reservations are required for the hour-long tour. Cost is $5 per person.
“The clothing collection at the Baldwin is extensive, but most the time it’s sitting in storage,” said Kamela Harrington, a museum attendant who will lead the tours. “This is a rare chance for people to see what fashions were popular in Klamath Falls a century or more ago.”
To make a reservation, call the Klamath County Museum at (541) 882-1000.