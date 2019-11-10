At the October Cheminot, or their quarterly meeting, the 40&8 drew veterans from across the state to the American Legion Post 8 in Klamath Falls where they collected donations and toys for Toy 4 Tots for the fifth year in a row.
The 40&8 choses a child welfare program each year to raise fundraise for at their fall cheminot and for the fifth year they raised several hundreds of dollars in addition to toys for the charity.
This year they raised $800 and a big bin of toys from the members, said Marlena Gregory and Judy Lawrence. They said they had people travel from places like Astoria and Eugene for this year’s meeting and the $800 raised is up from last year’s $600. The cheminot was Oct. 25-27.