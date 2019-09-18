The second annual Breaking the Silence: A Community Journey Every Day — Supporting our Military Heroes will bring support services and family fun to Veterans Memorial Park Sunday afternoon in hopes of connecting veterans and military families with resources.
“We will have everyone there that can help them, whether it’s paperwork or therapy,” said organizer Sarah Callen, Marine Corps League Officer.
The event is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and Callen said that is to represent the 22 veterans a day who commit suicide.
“A lot of it is because of PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), because they’re not getting the help they need,” she said. “They’ve changed, but everything else has stayed the same.”
All in one place
Callen said it’s also important that they hold this event with all of Klamath’s veterans resources in one place because many of those who need help are afraid to ask for it due to it going on their record and impacting their jobs or military status.
“We wanted it to be a one-stop-shop for anyone who has anything to do with veterans or veterans in their families,” she said.
After holding last year’s inaugural event at Steen Sport Park, this year’s move downtown will give Callen and the veteran’s resources more visibility.
“We want to have it in a location where we can help as many veterans in need and people in need as we can,” she said.
Donation opportunity
There will also be a donation drive for clothing, food or anything people wish to donate to homeless or struggling veterans and their families. This includes a coat drive, for which they will also accept children’s coats for the children of military members and veterans.
The event will also feature speaker Cpt. John Arroyo who was shot in the 2014 Fort Hood military base shooting in Texas. Arroyo was given the highest non-combat medal of honor in 2015 for alerting others of the shooter and his location despite bleeding out of his throat and with his arm paralyzed from another shot.
“He’s been through what we’re all battling,” Callen said. “Once you’ve been through these things and been through them alone you don’t want anyone else to go through that.”
Callen has a tattoo on the inside of her right wrist of a teal semicolon followed by the letters IGY in black and a 6 in red. Teal the color of PTSD awareness, black for the heavy hearts of people dealing with depression and PTSD and red for the blood shed.
Callen said any military member would recognize the letters and numbers to stand for “I’ve Got Your 6” or “I’ve got your back.”
“I know what it’s like to be handed that flag and to hand it to people,” she said. “And I’d love to never have to do my job again.”
Veterans in crisis can go to veteranscrisisline.net for online resources or call 1-800-273-8255 or text 838255.