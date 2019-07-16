Today
n Heritage tourism workshop, 10 a.m. to noon, Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets.
n Sunrise Rotary Club, noon, The Creamery Brewpub and Grill. Visitors welcome for fun and fellowship.
n Klamath Falls Lions Club, noon, Klamath Falls Elks Lodge at Main and Sixth streets.
n Kiwanis Club of Klamath Falls, noon, Sizzler Restaurant, 2506 S. Sixth St.
n Parkinson’s Disease Support Group, 1 p.m., Crystal Terrace Retirement Center at 1000 Town Center Drive. Information, 541-591-0686.
n Needle crafter club, 1:30 p.m., Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.
n Screening of the documentary, “Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?” 2 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
n Alturas City Council, 2 p.m., Alturas City Hall.
n Tom Franks will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in BBC Ministries, 4849 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 4:30 p.m. and a meeting at 5 p.m.
n Qigong exercise class, 5:15 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Tulelake City Council, 5:30 p.m., Tulelake City Hall.
n Bingo at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave., early bird bingo at 6 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m. open to the public.
n Texas Hold’em at 6 p.m. in Klamath Falls Moose Lodge at 1577 Oak Ave. (call Dale at 541-891-4688 for more information).
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Wednesday & Thursday
n Comedian and circus performer Henrik Bothe will perform at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday for an audience of the summer reading program’s family performance series in the Klamath County Library. After the show, lunch will be available across the street on the Klamath County Courthouse lawn. Bothe will also perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Chiloquin Branch Library and on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Keno Branch Library and at 2 p.m. Sprague River Branch Library.
Wednesday
n A Veterans Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Disabled American Veterans, 2809 Avalon St. $4 donations will be accepted.
n Pelican Piecemakers quilting club meeting, 9 a.m. to noon, 4849 S. Sixth St.
n Daytime art gathering from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Two Rivers Gallery at 140 1st St. in Chiloquin.
n Stories, crafts, skits and science projects for children 4 to 6 years old will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in Klamath Falls Adventist Christian School, 2499 Main St.
n Lake County Commissioners meeting, 10 a.m., Lake County Courthouse in Lakeview.
n Klamath 911 Emergency Communications District board of directors meeting, 10 a.m., 2543 Shasta Way.
n The Answer People meeting from 10 a.m. to noon at Klamath Community College.
n Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
n A free community concert featuring Dixieland Haute Schatz will be held at noon in First United Methodist Church at 230 N. 10th St., concluding with a sing-a-long with Charles Charles accompanying on his guitar.
n Bill Palmer will perform from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Sugarman’s Corner, Main and Sixth streets.
n Linkville Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, King Wah at 2765 Pershing Way.
n Dancing to live music by Take Four Band from 1 to 3:15 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Open also to younger couples.
n Charity in Stitches meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. in Yarnz 4 Ewe, 2617 Pershing Way. Items are made for donations. For more information, call Kay at 541-798-5596.