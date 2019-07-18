Thursday
n TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting in Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. Sixth St., with weigh-in at 8:30 a.m. and a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
n Comedian and circus performer Henrik Bothe will perform at 11 a.m. in the Keno Branch Library and at 2 p.m. Sprague River Branch Library.
n Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
n (The new) Klamath Falls Chess Club meeting at 1 p.m. in the Klamath County Library. For more information, call Sherry Perry at 541-882-1980.
n Klamath County School District board of directors meeting, 3 p.m., school distrtict office at 2845 Greensprings Drive.
n Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, 5:30 p.m. Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, 615 Washburn Way.
n Bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Third Thursday has many businesses remaining open past usual closing times with art, food and music available, including live music by Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine at 6 p.m.
n Texas Hold’em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Bonanza Big Springs Park and Recreation District board of directors meeting, 6 p.m., Bonanza Community Center.
n Bean bag toss tournament at 6 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
Friday
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n “Aretha Franklin Amazing Grace” will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $10.
n Bill Palmer will perform at 7 p.m., in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n Racyne Parker will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. in Gino’s Cafe & Sports Bar at 147 E. Main St.
n Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday, July 19-20
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday
n Rocky Point Fire and EMS Department’s 38th annual barbecue, flea market, bake sale and auction from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rocky Point Fire Hall on Rocky Point Road. Also includes a parade at 10 a.m. and live music.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Nickel bingo at noon and bingo at 6 p.m. in Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Slap will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.