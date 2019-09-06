To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Friday through Sunday, Sept. 6-8
Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair from 10 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Sunday on the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Includes Journey Revisited Tribute Band at 8 p.m. today, Destruction Derby at 7 p.m. Saturday, and Kids Pig Scramble & Barnyard Rodeo at 10 a.m. and Truck & ATV Sled Pulls at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Friday, Sept. 6
Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
Open Mic Night hosted by Treve Sears and Rod Kucera at 7:30 p.m. in Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7
Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Special showing of a Deaf Chat Group movie titled “The Silent Natural with deaf actor Mile Barbee at 10 a.m. in the Pelican Cinemas. Cost is $6 per person.
Michael Quinn and Cherry Wine will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing Company at 1320 Main St.
Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
Sunday, Sept. 8
A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin. Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
Am artists reception for Greg and Debbie Beckman from noon to 4 p.m. in Klamath Art Association and Gallery at 120 Riverside Drive.
Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Sept. 9
Senior meals from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Whoa Tavern in Keno. Free with donations accepted. Other meals available for non seniors at a cost.
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, noon to 5 p.m., Refuge City Church at 2610 Shasta Way.
Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
Bonanza Common Council executive session at 5:30 p.m. in Bonanza Town Hall on an employment matter.
Type 1 Diabetes Group meeting, 6 p.m., outdoor playground at Klamath Basin Behavioral Health on Eldorado Avenue.
Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
Chiloquin City Council meeting, 6:30 p.m., Chiloquin City Hall.