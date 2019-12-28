To submit an item for Upcoming, email clerk@heraldandnews.com, or write to Herald and News, P.O. Box 788, Klamath Falls, OR 97601. Include a contact name and number in case we have questions. Placement is on a space-available basis.
Saturday, Dec. 28
■ Klamath County Beekeepers Association meeting, 9 a.m., Oregon State University Extension Service, 6923 Washburn Way.
■ Old-Time Fiddlers will hold a jam and dance from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Anthem House at 1791 Washburn Way.
■ All-ages bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Klamath County Library.
■ Klamath County Model Railroaders meeting, 1 p.m., Pizza Town, 6200 S. Sixth St.
■ Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
■ Free viewing of the planets Venus and Saturn and a thin crescent moon will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship at the north end of Patterson Street.
■ Texas Hold'em at 7:30 p.m. both days in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
■ Nightfire will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
■ Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 29
■ Brews and Tunes from noon to 1:30 p.m. in Rock House Brews on Biehn Street near Oregon Avenue.
■ Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken 'n' Cheers, 3310 Madison St.
Monday, Dec. 30
■ Golden Age Club will hold card games at 12:30 p.m. and bingo from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
■ Keno Cub Scouts meeting at 3:30 p.m. followed by Boy Scouts Venturing meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the old bus barn across from Keno Elementary School.
■ Texas Hold'em from 6 p.m. to midnight in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.
■ Early bird bingo at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Club, North Eighth and Pine streets.