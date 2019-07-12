Friday through Sunday, July 12-14
n Second Annual Lost River Bluegrass Festival at Merrill Civic Center.
Friday, July 12
n Support Group for Caregivers of People with Dementia meeting, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center.
n Klamath Trail Alliance meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. in South Portal building at 205 Riverside Drive.
n Overeaters Anonymous meeting from noon to 1 p.m. in Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 400 Klamath Ave.
n Trish Daniel will perform from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in Pelican Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care at 615 Washburn Way.
n Tom Franks fwill perform rom 6 to 8 p.m. in Mia & Pia’s Pizzeria & Brewhouse at 3545 Summers Lane.
n Line and couples dance classes, 7 p.m., Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St. Donations accepted.
n DJ Shabbar at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
Friday and Saturday, July 12-13
n Texas Hold’em at 7:30 p.m. in the City Club at North Ninth and Pine streets.
Saturday, July 13
n Tom Franks will perform from 9 to 11 a.m. at Farmers Market at Main and Ninth streets.
n Fifth Annual Basin Brew & Q at Steen Sports Park. Performers include Racyne Parker from 11 a.m. to noon; Lucky Aces from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; Threadz from 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Rachel and the Red Light District from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Black Cadillac Kings from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Electric Mud from 8:30 to 10 p.m.
n An opening reception for Klamath Falls artist Dorothy Hale will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Modic Gallery inside the Klamath County Museum at Main and Spring streets, where her artwork will be on display through August.
n Klamath Rails meeting, 1 p.m., 1103 Homedale Road.
n Sons of Norway, Roald Lodge, meeting, 1 p.m., 2209 Gary St.
n “Madagascar Jr., A Musical Adventure” will be presented at 2 and 5:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater. Tickets before transaction fees are $25.
n Open mic at 8 p.m. in Gino’s at 147 E. Main St.
n Nephilim will perform at 8 p.m. in the American Legion Club at North Eighth and Pine streets.
n Karaoke, 8 p.m., Whoa Tavern in Keno.
n The movie “Miracle” about the U.S. ice hockey team winning a gold medal in the 1980 Winter Olympics will be shown at 9 p.m. in the Collier Ice Arena. Cost is $10 per carload. Those attending are asked to bring their own seating.
n Karaoke, 9 to 11 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 515 Klamath Ave.
Sunday, July 14
n Code Blue will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. in Klamath Basin Brewing at 1320 Main St.
n Open jam night from 7 p.m. to closing at Chicken ‘n’ Cheers, 3310 Madison St.