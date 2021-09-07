Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
Upcoming: Klamath Basin events and activities 9-7-21
■ The town of Bonanza has rescheduled their Sept. meeting for Tues., Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Bonanza Town Hall, located at 2900 4th Ave., Bonanza, OR, 97623.
■ The Langell Valley Irrigation District will hold a Board of Directors’ meeting, Tues., Sept.7, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the district office, 9787 E. Langell Valley Rd. Bonanza, OR 97623. A conference line will be open for the public at 1-602-580-9622, Code: 1683616. Topic of discussion: Operations, RO&M’s, Malone Radial Gates, and Rules and Regulations Update.Executive Session: ORS 192.660(2)(h) [and/or] ORS 192.660 (2)(f).
Wednesday, September 8
■ Klamath County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will hold their regular monthly board meeting at 12 p.m. Due to State and Federal Covid-19 guidelines, monthly meetings will be held virtually until further notice. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89495454877 Dial in:+1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 894 9545 4877.
Thursday, September 9
■ Klamath County Chamber of Commerce invites Chamber members and community leaders to join them at 9 a.m. at the corner of 5th and Main to re-create a historic photograph in celebration of the Chamber’s 100th anniversary. A photo from 1921 featuring the entire Klamath County Chamber membership on Main Street currently hangs in the Chamber office. Plan to meet a few minutes early at the corner of 5th and Main where photographers will capture this historic moment.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.
Wednesday, September 15
■ Scott River Valley and Shasta Valley Subbasins Groundwater Sustainability Plans open house and public listening session from 6-8 p.m. at Fort Jones Community Hall, 11960 East St., Fort Jones, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96834426437.
Thursday, September 16
■ Butte Valley Subbasin Groundwater Sustainability Plan open house and public listening session from 6-7:30 p.m. at Dorris City Hall, 307 S. Main St., Dorris, CA. Attend in person or by ZOOM: https://stantec.zoom.us/j/96187691350.
■ TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Thursday at Peace Memorial Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4431 S. 6th St. 8:30 a.m. weigh-in; 9:30 a.m. meeting. Contact Cheryl for information: 541-892-2044.